hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRS 457 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Aprilia RS 457 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia RS 457 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 457 Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 457 engine makes power and torque 47.58 PS PS & 43.5 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The RS 457 mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
RS 457 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 457 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandApriliaUltraviolette
Price₹ 4.22 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity457 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
RS 457
Aprilia RS 457
STD
₹4.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Aprilia RS 457 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Kerb Weight
175 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
190 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
457 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-Wire-
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
69 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, adjustable preload, 130 mm wheel travelMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
41mm upside-down fork, adjustable preload, 120mm travelUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride By Wire SystemAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFTMulti-function 5" TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,4713,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
4,22,2293,80,000
RTO
33,7780
Insurance
24,46419,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3278,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Impeccable handling makes the bike effortless The 457 cc twin-cylinder motor is powerful with a strong surge of torqueThe RS 457 is versatile and will allow more new riders to experience its performance

Cons

The RS 457 is compact, which may be troublesome for taller ridersThe front brake does not have the sharpest bite, which feels odd for a powerful offeringThe switchgear quality could've been better when compared to the rest of the components

RS 457 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RS 457 vs 42
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Benelli TRK 502undefined | Petrol | Manual₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RS 457 vs TRK 502
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RS 457 vs 390 Duke

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Tuono 457 and the RS 457 both share the same DNA, but get different pricing after GST 2.0.
Aprilia to bear GST brunt, Tuono 457 to cost the same; Check RS 457 new pricing…
23 Sept 2025
On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
Aprilia is offering a free quickshifter for the RS 457, which allows for faster gearshifts.
Aprilia offers big discounts on Tuono 457 and RS 457 ahead of the festive season
10 Sept 2025
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
Aprilia RS 457 in the new Coral Snake Blue colour scheme.
2026 Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.26 lakh
10 Feb 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers