|Engine
|348 cc
The 350X Black and Green, is listed at ₹3.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 350X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 350X Black and Green is available in 3 colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.
The 350X Black and Green is powered by a 348 cc engine.
In the 350X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced between ₹3.06 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Adventure priced ₹2.46 Lakhs.
The 350X Black and Green has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.