Zontes 350X comes with 348 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 350X starts at Rs. 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zontes 350X sits in the Sports Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Zontes 350X price starts at ₹ 3.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350X comes in 3 variants. Zontes 350X top variant price is ₹ 3.45 Lakhs.
₹3.35 Lakhs*
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
