Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 starting price is Rs. 2,69,000 in India. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 452 cc engine. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 mileage is 30 kmpl.
2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specs

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes with 452 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Himalayan 450 starts at Rs. 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sits

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Summit - Hanle Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
230 mm
Length
2245 mm
Wheelbase
1510 mm
Height
1316 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm
Width
852 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
81.5 mm
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
452 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
84 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield Himalayan

2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs
Himalayan Specs
Himalayan Specs
BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

2.9 - 3 Lakhs
G 310 GS Specs
G 310 GS Specs
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.3 Lakhs
250 Adventure Specs
250 Adventure Specs
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.8 Lakhs
390 Adventure X Specs
390 Adventure X Specs
Benelli TRK 251

Benelli TRK 251

2.59 Lakhs
TRK 251 Specs
TRK 251 Specs

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 News

BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have radically different design languages.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
30 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 deliveries commence in India
30 Nov 2023
The Himalayan is more powerful than the Adventure.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?
28 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan motorcycle (left) in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 lakh. The KTM 390 Adventure will be one of its closest rivals in India.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price, features, specs compared
27 Nov 2023
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is all-new from the ground up opening room for new explorations, more possibilities
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Ride Review: Ready for a new adventure
10 Nov 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 price starts at ₹ 2.69 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes in 4 variants. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant price is ₹ 2.84 Lakhs.

Base
2.69 Lakhs*
452 cc
Pass
2.74 Lakhs*
452 cc
Summit - Kamet White
2.79 Lakhs*
452 cc
Summit - Hanle Black
2.84 Lakhs*
452 cc
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

