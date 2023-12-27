HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Prices Revealed. Check Them Out

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out

One of the biggest launches of 2023 was the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It was one of the most hyped-up motorcycles that got launched in the Indian market. Royal Enfield is known to offer a lot of genuine accessories for their motorcycles and with the Himalayan 450 being an adventure tourer, it was expected that the manufacturer would have a host of accessories for the motorcycle. Well, Royal Enfield has finally revealed the prices of a few accessories that will be available with the Himalayan 450.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2023, 13:45 PM
The price range for the accessories starts from just 950 for the Rally Handlebar Pad. There is an oil filler cap in black and silver that is priced at 1,050. There is also a set of touring mirrors that are priced at 6,850. If you would be travelling a lot on highways, then he or she should also get the adventure windscreen that is priced at 2,450. This windscreen is taller and should provide better protection to the rider from windblast.

There are some accessories for protecting the motorcycle as well. There is a headlight grille that costs 3,950, Rally Protection Kit which is priced at 9,950, engine guards that cost 4,750 and a radiator guard that will sell for 1,950. To enhance the comfort of the rider and pillion, Royal Enfield is offering adventure seats that cost 4,450 and 3,950 respectively.

Royal Enfield is also selling touring accessories which include waterproof inner bags and panniers. They are priced at 2,750 and 32,950 respectively. The panniers are available in black and silver and they would need pannier stays which costs an additional 3,950. The top box costs 23,250 and it would need a mounting plate which costs an additional 2,450.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

This is not all, there are several other accessories whose prices are not yet revealed. Eventually, the brand will sell a rally mudguard, knuckle guards, fog lights, a tail bag, a tapered handlebar, a rally dual seat and a rally gear lever as well. Interstingly, there is no mention of the Arrow exhaust that was showcased earlier.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2023, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Himalayan Himalayan 450

