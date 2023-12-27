Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out

One of the biggest launches of 2023 was the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It was one of the most hyped-up motorcycles that got launched in the Indian market. Royal Enfield is known to offer a lot of genuine accessories for their motorcycles and with the Himalayan 450 being an adventure tourer, it was expected that the manufacturer would have a host of accessories for the motorcycle. Well, Royal Enfield has finally revealed the prices of a few accessories that will be available with the Himalayan 450.

The price range for the accessories starts from just ₹950 for the Rally Handlebar Pad. There is an oil filler cap in black and silver that is priced at ₹1,050. There is also a set of touring mirrors that are priced at ₹6,850. If you would be travelling a lot on highways, then he or she should also get the adventure windscreen that is priced at ₹2,450. This windscreen is taller and should provide better protection to the rider from windblast.

There are some accessories for protecting the motorcycle as well. There is a headlight grille that costs ₹3,950, Rally Protection Kit which is priced at ₹9,950, engine guards that cost ₹4,750 and a radiator guard that will sell for ₹1,950. To enhance the comfort of the rider and pillion, Royal Enfield is offering adventure seats that cost ₹4,450 and ₹3,950 respectively.

A look at the Rally Kit of Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield is also selling touring accessories which include waterproof inner bags and panniers. They are priced at ₹2,750 and ₹32,950 respectively. The panniers are available in black and silver and they would need pannier stays which costs an additional ₹3,950. The top box costs ₹23,250 and it would need a mounting plate which costs an additional ₹2,450.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

This is not all, there are several other accessories whose prices are not yet revealed. Eventually, the brand will sell a rally mudguard, knuckle guards, fog lights, a tail bag, a tapered handlebar, a rally dual seat and a rally gear lever as well. Interstingly, there is no mention of the Arrow exhaust that was showcased earlier.

First Published Date: