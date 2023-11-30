Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?

Adventure tourers are quite hot in the Indian market right now because of their to-do-all abilities. One of the most hyped-up motorcycles of 2023 is the Royal Enfield Himalayan which was finally launched at Motoverse 2023. One of the rivals to the new Himalayan 450 is the G 310 GS from BMW Motorrad. The G 310 GS is the most affordable adventure tourer in BMW Motorrad's lineup. So, which one should you choose? Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS: Looks

In terms of looks, both motorcycles look radically different. The Himalayan is all about function over form but it does look more mature than the original Himalayan 411. There is a circular headlamp and a large fuel tank with an external cage on which stuff can be mounted. One look at the Himalayan and it seems like it is ready to take on anything.

Then there is the BMW G 310 GS which is more road-focused as it runs on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Because of this, the road presence of the motorcycle is not as strong as the Himalayan. However, it still can turn heads on the road because of its design language.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS: Engine

Both motorcycles use a single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled but it is the Himalayan that has a larger 450 cc unit that produces a max power output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. On the other hand, the BMW puts out 33.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS: Hardware

The 452 uses a twin-spar tubular frame that is suspended by up-side down 43 mm forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is switchable on the rear wheel.

The G 310 GS use a tubular space frame chassis that is suspended by 41 mm up-side down forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS: Features

In terms of features, the Himalayan 450 comes with an all-new TFT instrument cluster. There is a joystick to control the instrument cluster and it also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that enables Tripper Navigation and full maps.

The BMW G 310 GS comes with adjustable clutch and brake levers, LCD instrument cluster and alloy wheels. Both motorcycles get all LED lighting.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS: Price

The price of the Himalayan 450 starts at ₹ ₹2.69 lakh and goes up to ₹2.84 lakh ex-showroom. On the other hand, BMW G 310 GS costs ₹3.30 lakh ex-showroom.

