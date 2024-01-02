Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price

Royal Enfield announced the prices of the Himalayan in November at Motoverse 2023. The prices were introductory so they were applicable till 31st December only. Now, Royal Enfield has revealed the new prices for the Himalayan 450. The Kaza Brown colour scheme has received a price hike of ₹16,000 while the Slate Blue and Red's prices are increased by ₹15,000. The Hanle Black and Kamet White received a price hike of ₹14,000.

The new prices are ₹2.85 lakh for Kaza Brown, ₹2.89 lakh for Slate Blue and Red and ₹2.93 lakh for the Kamet White while the Hanle Black now costs ₹2.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will continue to compete against the BMW G310GS, KTM 390 Adventure and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

Powering the Himalayan 450 is a new Sherpa 450 engine. It is a 452 cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. This is the first time that Royal Enfield has made a liquid-cooled engine. It puts out 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The new Himalayan is 55 mm longer and 12 mm wider, but 54 mm shorter than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown as well at 1,510 mm. Because of this, the road presence of the new Himalayan has increased. Royal Enfield has moved the fuel tank down for better weight distribution and the air box has been moved upwards, which has helped increase the motorcycle's water wading capacity. The manufacturer is also offering adjustable seat heights. The stock seat height is 825 mm and it can be increased to 845 mm. There will also be a seat with lower seat height which will be offered as an accessory.

