Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has received a price hike of up to 16,000.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield announced the prices of the Himalayan in November at Motoverse 2023. The prices were introductory so they were applicable till 31st December only. Now, Royal Enfield has revealed the new prices for the Himalayan 450. The Kaza Brown colour scheme has received a price hike of 16,000 while the Slate Blue and Red's prices are increased by 15,000. The Hanle Black and Kamet White received a price hike of 14,000.

The new prices are 2.85 lakh for Kaza Brown, 2.89 lakh for Slate Blue and Red and 2.93 lakh for the Kamet White while the Hanle Black now costs 2.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will continue to compete against the BMW G310GS, KTM 390 Adventure and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

Powering the Himalayan 450 is a new Sherpa 450 engine. It is a 452 cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. This is the first time that Royal Enfield has made a liquid-cooled engine. It puts out 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
452 cc 160 kmph 30 kmpl
₹ 2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
Bmw G 310 Gs (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 GS
313.0 143 Kmph 29.26 kmpl
₹ 2.90 - 3 Lakhs
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Adventure
248.0 cc 140 Kmph 38.12 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Hero 450 Adv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV
450 cc 150 Kmph 25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure X
373.0 cc 155 Kmph 28 kmpl
₹ 2.80 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc 87 kmph 80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out

The new Himalayan is 55 mm longer and 12 mm wider, but 54 mm shorter than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown as well at 1,510 mm. Because of this, the road presence of the new Himalayan has increased. Royal Enfield has moved the fuel tank down for better weight distribution and the air box has been moved upwards, which has helped increase the motorcycle's water wading capacity. The manufacturer is also offering adjustable seat heights. The stock seat height is 825 mm and it can be increased to 845 mm. There will also be a seat with lower seat height which will be offered as an accessory.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST
