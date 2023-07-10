HT Auto
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20

KTM 390 Adventure Specifications

KTM 390 Adventure starting price is Rs. 3,37,043 in India. KTM 390 Adventure is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
3.37 - 3.6 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
4 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

KTM 390 Adventure Specs

KTM 390 Adventure comes with 373.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Adventure starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Adventure sits in the ...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
With Spoke Wheels
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Height
855 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Width
900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke Wheels
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
406 Km
Max Speed
180 Kmph
Max Power
42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc
Clutch
Slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6 2.0
Bore
89 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated
Rear Suspension
Mono-Shock For Pre-Load Adjustability
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable WP APEX
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Street
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
No
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Off-Road ABS, My Ride connectivity, Ride-by-Wire
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 color TFT-display
Battery Capacity
12 V 8 AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 390 Adventure Alternatives

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
390 Adventur... vs Continental ...
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.77 - 2.83 Lakhs
Check latest offers
390 Adventur... vs CB300R
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.8 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
390 Adventur... vs 390 Adventur...
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
390 Adventur... vs K-Light 250V
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

2.8 Lakhs Onwards
Check Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 details
View similar Bikes

KTM News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it remains just parked unused. (Representational image)
Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike
10 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?
24 Jun 2023
2023 KTM 200 Duke is offered in two colour schemes.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know
20 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke
19 Jun 2023
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.
2023 KTM 200 Duke teased ahead of launch, gets new LED headlamp
15 Jun 2023
View all
 

KTM 390 Adventure Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Adventure price starts at ₹ 3.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 390 Adventure comes in 2 variants. KTM 390 Adventure top variant price is ₹ 3.6 Lakhs.

STD
3.37 Lakhs*
373.2 cc
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
With Spoke Wheels
3.6 Lakhs*
373.2 cc
42.9 bhp @ 9
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all KTM Bikes

Trending KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details