2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure is currently under development and is set to get massive upgrades over the outgoing version with a more off-road focus. And now, the latest spy shots that have emerged online are attributing towards the same. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was recently spotted testing in a near-production guise and the images reveal a great deal about the upcoming motorcycle.

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure will get a massive overhaul with completely new styling and a slimmer design. The adventure tourer appears to be inspired by the Dakar rally bike with the semi-fairing, a high-set front fender and a slim rear. The bike also appears to get a new frame with the main frame being a trellis unit likely to be shared with the new-gen 390 Duke, while the subframe appears to be all-new and a square-section tubular unit. This should bring more flexibility to the 390 Adventure over the current model.

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure will get a new chassis and the larger 399 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that debuted on the 390 Duke (Cycle World)

The styling is radical as we’ve come to expect from KTM. The test mule gets vertically stacked LED headlamps surrounded by LED DRLs inspired by bigger models in the brand’s portfolio. The bike also appears to be running on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, which will be a big departure from the current 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup. The move will help the 390 ADV become more off-road friendly and take on the competition rather well. Expect the alloy wheels to be available as an option with a more touring-friendly variant.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is expected to arrive globally in the second half of next year (Cycle World)

Also expect to see upgrades to the adjustable suspension at the front and rear, while KTM will also add better braking systems with dual-channel ABS, cornering ABS and traction control. The big change on the new KTM 390 Adventure will be its newly-developed 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine shared with the new 390 Duke. The motor is tuned for 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The new motor was certainly impressive as we found on the KTM 390 Duke ride but also more tractable than before, which should work with the new 390 ADV.

More details should be available in the weeks to come. The new KTM 390 Adventure is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024 globally and will make its way to the Indian market soon after. Expect prices to see a hike with the latest iteration that will continue to be built in India for domestic and international markets. The 350-500 cc segment though is a lot more competitive this time and the KTM 390 ADV will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and BMW G 310 GS in this space.

