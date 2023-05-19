Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
KTM 390 Adventure X comes with 373 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Adventure X starts at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Adventure X sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 390 Adventure X price starts at ₹ 2.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 390 Adventure X comes in 1 variants. KTM 390 Adventure X top variant price is ₹ 2.8 Lakhs.
₹2.8 Lakhs*
373 cc
42.9 bhp @ 9
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price