KTM 390 Adventure X Specifications

KTM 390 Adventure X starting price is Rs. 2,80,000 in India. KTM 390 Adventure X is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
4 Offers Available
KTM 390 Adventure X Specs

KTM 390 Adventure X comes with 373 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Adventure X starts at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Adventure X ...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Height
1400 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
406 Km
Max Speed
180 Kmph
Max Power
42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
373 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
89 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder Coated
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside Down
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
No
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V/8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?
19 May 2023
The 390 Adventure X looks very similar to the 390 Adventure.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched, is more affordable than 390 Adventure: 5 things to know
19 Apr 2023
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch
14 Apr 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it remains just parked unused. (Representational image)
Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike
10 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?
24 Jun 2023
View all
 

KTM 390 Adventure X Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Adventure X price starts at ₹ 2.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 390 Adventure X comes in 1 variants. KTM 390 Adventure X top variant price is ₹ 2.8 Lakhs.

STD
2.8 Lakhs*
373 cc
42.9 bhp @ 9
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

