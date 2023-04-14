HT Auto
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch

In a surprising move, KTM India has launched the new 390 Adventure X variant of the adventure tourer priced at 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new KTM 390 Adventure X is the more affordable version of the ADV and a whole 58,000 cheaper than the standard version. However, the big catch here is that the X variant comes devoid of most electronic aids that are available on the motorcycle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 19:05 PM
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X retains essential features including full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS with off-road mode, a slipper clutch and a 12-volt USB socket. However, the motorcycle misses out on the TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity in favour of an LCD screen. The electronic rider aids have also been given a miss including traction control, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle and a quickshifter. An official launch is yet to take place.

Also Read : KTM to build 650 cc twin-cylinder motorcycles in India: CEO Stefan Pierer

KTM is also readying the spoked wheel version of the 390 Adventure, which is set to arrive soon with a lowered suspension
While short of electronic aids, the KTM 390 Adventure X retains the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 42.9 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 320 mm single disc up front and a 230 mm single disc at the rear. The bike retains the 14.5-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 177 kg.

The new package makes the KTM 390 Adventure X more desirable, especially for those who want a no-frills, powerful adventure tourer. The new pricing will also help the model compete strongly against the BMW G 310 GS. That said, the 390 Adventure X variant is now only 36,000 more expensive when compared to the KTM 250 Adventure. It needs to be seen if there will be cannibalisation in sales between the two models.

Interestingly, KTM is also working on bringing the spoked wheel version of the 390 Adventure later this month, along with a lowered suspension to appeal more to Indian riders. We expect an official announcement soon.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 19:05 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India KTM 390 Adventure X KTM 390 Adventure KTM 390
