HT Auto

KTM 390 Adventure X Images

Check out the latest images of KTM 390 Adventure X. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
4 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
4 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
All
Exterior

KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?
19 May 2023
The 390 Adventure X looks very similar to the 390 Adventure.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched, is more affordable than 390 Adventure: 5 things to know
19 Apr 2023
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch
14 Apr 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it remains just parked unused. (Representational image)
Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike
10 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?
24 Jun 2023
View all
 

KTM Videos

KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
View all
 
KTM 390 Adventure X Offers
Delhi
See All
Bring Home KTM Vehicle and Get 5 Year Extended War...
Applicable on 390adventurexstd variant
Expired
View Offer

Trending KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all KTM Bikes

Trending KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers