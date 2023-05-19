HT Auto
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?

KTM recently revamped its portfolio of 390 Adventure for the Indian market. As of now, the brand is showing three versions of the adventure tourer, there is the 390 Adventure, the 2023 390 Adventure and the 390 Adventure X. Apart from this, it is expected that the manufacturer will soon be launching a new 390 Adventure V which will have a low-seat height when compared to other models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 12:06 PM
KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.

Having said that, the most exciting option for the buyers might be the 390 Adventure X as it is the most affordable version in the line-up. The motorcycle retains the performance of the standard motorcycle but misses quite a few features. Here, is a list of features that the 390 Adventure V does not get.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Hardware

All three models are using up-side down forks in the front that are sourced from WP Apex. The 390 Adventure X is using Big Piston forks whereas the 390 Aventure gets Open Cartridge forks. At the rear, both motorcycles use a monoshock from WP Apex that is 10-step adjustable for preload.

A look at the Dark Galvano colour scheme of the KTM 390 Adventure X.
Having said that the 2023 390 Adventure's suspension hardware is superior as it comes with adjustable front and rear units that are also from WP Apex. In the front, the Open Cartridge forks get compression and rebound damping with 30 clicks each whereas the rear monoshock gets preload adjustability of 10 clicks and rebound damping adjustability of 20 clicks.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Wheels

The 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure come with alloy wheels whereas the 2023 390 Adventure comes with heavy-duty spoked wheels.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Traction control and IMU

The 390 Adventure X misses out on Motorcycle Traction Control and 3D IMU. The rest of the variants come with both of these features.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Riding modes and ABS modes

The 390 Adventure X does not come with riding modes whereas the other two versions come with Off-road and Street modes. Apart from the riding modes, all three motorcycles come with Off-road ABS. However, the 390 Adventure X misses out on Cornering ABS.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Quickshifter+ and Slipper Clutch

While KTM is offering the slipper clutch with all three models, they are not offering the quickshifter with the 390 Adventure X.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure V with lower seat height to be launched soon. Details

KTM 390 Adventure X: Instrument cluster and Ride-By-Wire

KTM offers the ride-by-wire as standard across all three motorcycles. The manufacturer has replaced the coloured TFT screen with an LCD unit.

