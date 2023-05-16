2023 KTM 390 Adventure launched: 5 things to know

Recently, KTM India has been diversifying the 390 Adventure portfolio by launching different versions of the motorcycle. The brand launched the 390 Adventure X, and it is expected that there will also be another variant with lowered seat height. The brand has now launched the 2023 iteration of the 390 Adventure X and gets some much-awaited features. Here are five things to know about the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Spoke wheels

People prefer spoked wheels on adventure tourers. This is because there is a chance that alloy wheels can break on high-speed impacts with potholes whereas with spoked rims, the motorcycle can still ride and they can still be fixed. The spoked wheels of the 2023 390 Adventure are made up of anodized aluminium and are finished in black.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Adjustable suspension

This is a feature that KTM has been offering in the global market for quite some time now. Indian consumers have been demanding this feature for a very long time now. Now, finally, KTM 390 Adventure will come with WP Apex suspension setup that is adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Features

In terms of features, the 390 Adventure continues to come with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. Apart from this, there is a 46 mm throttle body and a slipper clutch and a 5-inch colour TFT display that can be controlled via switchgear on the handlebar.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: New colour scheme

KTM has introduced a new colour scheme that is called Rally Orange.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Price

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

