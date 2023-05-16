HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Ktm 390 Adventure Launched: 5 Things To Know

2023 KTM 390 Adventure launched: 5 things to know

Recently, KTM India has been diversifying the 390 Adventure portfolio by launching different versions of the motorcycle. The brand launched the 390 Adventure X, and it is expected that there will also be another variant with lowered seat height. The brand has now launched the 2023 iteration of the 390 Adventure X and gets some much-awaited features. Here are five things to know about the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 10:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is offered in a new paint scheme. It is called Rally Orange.
The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is offered in a new paint scheme. It is called Rally Orange.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Spoke wheels

People prefer spoked wheels on adventure tourers. This is because there is a chance that alloy wheels can break on high-speed impacts with potholes whereas with spoked rims, the motorcycle can still ride and they can still be fixed. The spoked wheels of the 2023 390 Adventure are made up of anodized aluminium and are finished in black.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Adjustable suspension

This is a feature that KTM has been offering in the global market for quite some time now. Indian consumers have been demanding this feature for a very long time now. Now, finally, KTM 390 Adventure will come with WP Apex suspension setup that is adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure
₹3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli 302r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 302r
₹3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Zontes 350r (HT Auto photo)
Zontes 350r
₹3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Features

In terms of features, the 390 Adventure continues to come with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. Apart from this, there is a 46 mm throttle body and a slipper clutch and a 5-inch colour TFT display that can be controlled via switchgear on the handlebar.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: New colour scheme

KTM has introduced a new colour scheme that is called Rally Orange.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Price

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: 390 Adventure KTM Indian KTM India KTM 390 Adventure Adventure Tourers
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city