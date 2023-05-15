HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Ktm 390 Adventure Launched At 3.6 Lakh; Gets Fully Adjustable Suspension

2023 KTM 390 Adventure launched at 3.6 lakh; gets fully adjustable suspension

European brand KTM on Monday announced the launch of the 2023 iteration of the 390 Adventure at a starting price of 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest version of the adventure bike will be sold alongside the existing 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X variants. The latest model gets a fully adjustable suspension and spoke wheels, and comes in a new Rally Orange colorway.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2023, 13:45 PM
2023 KTM 390 Adventure
2023 KTM 390 Adventure

Thanks to the adjustable suspension setup, riders can now customize their ride quality, handling, and comfort as per their individual needs and laden weight. The front USD forks are adjustable by 30 clicks each for compression and rebound while the rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound. It retains the 10-step preload adjustability.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure now rides on light spoked wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) with black anodized aluminium rims. This means that taking the bike out on adventurous trails will be smoother, without the worry of obstacles such as roots or stones.

Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure
In terms of technology, the adventure bike gets Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D Inertial Measurement Unit or IMU, Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes - street and offroad, Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED headlamps. Riders will benefit from a 5-inch color TFT-display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.

KTM 390 Adventure bike was first launched in the country three years ago and has since established itself as one of the iconic adventure bikes in the segment with the growing demand for such bikes. “The on/offroad segment, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. We have seen a 60% surge in customer participation of our KTM Pro-XP Adventure properties," said Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking (Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

KTM 390 Adventure bike is a tribute to KTM's Dakar Rally achievements, with 19 wins and 22 podiums since 2001.

First Published Date: 15 May 2023, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: 390 Adventure KTM 2023 KTM 390 Adventure
