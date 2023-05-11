KTM 890 SMT SuperMoto is the successor to KTM 990 SMT

KTM has unveiled the new 890 SMT in the global market. It will not be launched in the Indian market
The SMT 890 SMT stands for Supermoto Tourer
The 890 SMT is the successor to the 990 SMT which was launched a decade back
The 890 SMT is a sporty adventure tourer with 17-inch wheels, wide handlebar, a roomy seat and a long-travel suspension.
The 890 cc, parallel twin engine puts out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit.
The frame is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm suspension in the front and WP Apex Monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units have 180 mm of travel.
Braking duties are being performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear
The motorcycles comes with a 15.8-litre fuel tank which should provide around 300 km of riding range.
There are optional additional features such as Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control which are enabled for the first 1,500 km.