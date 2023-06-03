KTM 250 Adventure comes with 248.76 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 35.63 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The price of 250 Adventure starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Adventure sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less