KTM 250 Adventure comes with 248.76 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 35.63 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The price of 250 Adventure starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Adventure sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 250 Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Adventure comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Adventure top variant price is ₹ 2.3 Lakhs.
₹2.3 Lakhs*
248.76 cc
35.63 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
