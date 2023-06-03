HT Auto
KTM 250 Adventure Specifications

KTM 250 Adventure starting price is Rs. 2,30,000 in India. KTM 250 Adventure is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
KTM 250 Adventure Specs

KTM 250 Adventure comes with 248.76 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 35.63 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. ...Read More

KTM 250 Adventure Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Dry Weight
156 kg
Height
1263 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
10.54s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.67m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.32s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.91s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.36s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.47s
Highway Mileage
35.63 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
49.11m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
30.37m
City Mileage
38.12 kmpl
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5 : 1
Displacement
248.76 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside down Suspension
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

KTM 250 Adventure News

The KTM 250 Adventure V variant with the low seat height retails at the same price as the standard model
KTM 250 Adventure V variant launched with a low seat height
3 Jun 2023
Yezdi Adventure is the flagship motorcycle from the brand whereas the 250 Adventure is the most affordable ADV from KTM.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
30 Nov 2022
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
Both the motorcycles use a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine. However, there are quite a bit of differences between the engines.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?
15 Nov 2022
Yezdi Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure come positioned in the sub-350cc segment.
Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison
18 Jan 2022
KTM 250 Adventure Variants & Price List

KTM 250 Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Adventure comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Adventure top variant price is ₹ 2.3 Lakhs.

STD
2.3 Lakhs*
248.76 cc
35.63 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

