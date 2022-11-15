KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?

KTM 250 Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX are the most affordable adventure tourers in the line-up of both manufacturers. The engine of the 250 Adventure produces 30 Ps and 24 Nm whereas the V-Strom SX produces 26.5 Ps and 22 Nm.

Adventure tourers have become quite popular in the past couple of years because people have started riding more after the pandemic. Because of this, many two-wheelers manufacturers introduced new adventures touring motorcycles in the Indian market. Two such motorcycles are the KTM 250 Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX. Both have a displacement of 250 cc and are priced not too far off from each other. Here is a comparison between both the motorcycles

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Looks

The 250 Adventure derives its styling elements from the other Adventure motorcycles from KTM. It looks like a toned-down version of the 390 Adventure. In the front, there is a windshield with a flat headlamp. On the sides, there are tank extensions and a wide seat and at the rear, there is an LED tail lamp.

The V-Strom also takes a lot of design inspiration from its elder siblings like the V-Strom 650. It has got the same triangular headlamp as the Gixxer 250, a sharp beak and side extensions for a muscular stance.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specs

The 250 Adventure is using a 248 cc liquid-cooled engine from the Duke 250. It produces 30 Ps of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The V-Strom SX uses the mill from the Gixxer 250. It is a 249 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26.5 Ps of max power and 22 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Hardware

The 250 Adventure uses up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. It gets dual-channel ABS as standard and the rider can also switch off the ABS on the rear wheel while off-roading.

The V-Strom SX comes with telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer which cannot be turned off.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Features

The 250 Adventure is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a halogen headlight with LED Daytime Running Lamp. The V-Strom SX gets an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price

The V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom) as compared to the 250 Adventure which is priced at ₹2.44 lakh (ex-showroom). For the additional money, the person would get better hardware, more power, a slipper clutch and switchable ABS.

