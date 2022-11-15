HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 250 Adventure Vs Suzuki V Strom Sx: Which Adv Should You Buy?

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?

KTM 250 Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX are the most affordable adventure tourers in the line-up of both manufacturers. The engine of the 250 Adventure produces 30 Ps and 24 Nm whereas the V-Strom SX produces 26.5 Ps and 22 Nm.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 16:23 PM
Adventure tourers have become quite popular in the past couple of years because people have started riding more after the pandemic. Because of this, many two-wheelers manufacturers introduced new adventures touring motorcycles in the Indian market. Two such motorcycles are the KTM 250 Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX. Both have a displacement of 250 cc and are priced not too far off from each other. Here is a comparison between both the motorcycles

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Looks

The 250 Adventure derives its styling elements from the other Adventure motorcycles from KTM. It looks like a toned-down version of the 390 Adventure. In the front, there is a windshield with a flat headlamp. On the sides, there are tank extensions and a wide seat and at the rear, there is an LED tail lamp.

The V-Strom also takes a lot of design inspiration from its elder siblings like the V-Strom 650. It has got the same triangular headlamp as the Gixxer 250, a sharp beak and side extensions for a muscular stance. 

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specs

The 250 Adventure is using a 248 cc liquid-cooled engine from the Duke 250. It produces 30 Ps of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. 

The V-Strom SX uses the mill from the Gixxer 250. It is a 249 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26.5 Ps of max power and 22 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Hardware

The 250 Adventure uses up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. It gets dual-channel ABS as standard and the rider can also switch off the ABS on the rear wheel while off-roading. 

The V-Strom SX comes with telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer which cannot be turned off. 

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Features

The 250 Adventure is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a halogen headlight with LED Daytime Running Lamp. The V-Strom SX gets an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price

The V-Strom SX is priced at 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom) as compared to the 250 Adventure which is priced at 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom). For the additional money, the person would get better hardware, more power, a slipper clutch and switchable ABS. 

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 16:23 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 250 Adventure Suzuki V Strom SX Adventure tourer
