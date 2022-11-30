HT Auto
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?

Adventure tourers have become very popular in India over the past few years. One of the reasons behind this is that people wanted to get out of their homes and travel after the pandemic happened. ADVs are quite versatile too. One can use ADVs to commute, tour and do a bit of off-roading as well. Here, is a comparison between KTM 250 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure. They both rival each other in the Indian market and one might be confused between them while shopping for a new ADV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 14:18 PM
Yezdi Adventure is the flagship motorcycle from the brand whereas the 250 Adventure is the most affordable ADV from KTM.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Looks

The Yezdi Adventure takes an old-school approach towards adventure tourers but with a modern touch. So, the Adventure comes with a circular headlamp but with LED illumination. The fuel tank and engine casing look similar to earlier Yezdi models. At the rear, there is a circular LED tail lamp. The Adventure has a very function-over-form look with an exoskeleton that surrounds the front half of the motorcycle.

The 250 Adventure's design is inspired by the 390 Adventure. It gets a similar flat headlamp but it is a halogen unit instead of an LED one. There are tank shrouds on the sides giving an aggressive look. The ADV looks more road-focused because of the smaller front wheel.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Specs

Yezdi Adventure comes with a 334 cc, liquid-cooled motor that produces 29.78 bhp of max power and 29.9 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that Jawa and Yezdi are using on their other motorcycles. However, Yezdi did retune the engine to suit the ADV characteristics of the motorcycle. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 250 Adventure uses the same engine as the 250 Duke. It uses a 248 liquid-cooled cc engine. It puts out 29.5 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is also mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Features

The 250 Adventure gets a digital instrument cluster that can show various information to the rider. There is a 12V charging port as well to charge devices. On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure gets all LED lighting, tilt adjustable digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and a USB charger.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Price

In terms of pricing, the Yezdi Adventure undercuts the 250 Adventure. It is priced between 2.13 lakh and 2.15 lakh whereas the 250 Adventure costs 2.44 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

 

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 14:18 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 250 Adventure Adventure Tourer ADV Yezdi Adventure
