KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?

Adventure tourers are the new hot segment that is selling very well throughout the world. The main reason behind this is that ADVs are very versatile, they can cruise on highways, some of them can go off-roading as well and one can commute also. KTM has become very popular in India and the most affordable ADV that they have in the Indian market is the 250 Adventure. it goes directly against the Benelli TRK 251. Here, is a comparison between the two.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 17:47 PM
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251: Looks

In terms of looks, the TRK 251 gets an ADV-like fairing, a split headlamp setup, a windscreen and a front beak. It does have some design elements from its elder sibling, the TRK 502.

The 250 Adventure looks like a toned-down version of the 390 Adventure. It gets a flat headlamp in the front, sharp but straight body panels, knuckle guards and a minimal rear-end.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251: Features

In terms of features, the 250 Adventure comes with a digital instrument cluster, switchable ABS and a halogen headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamp. The Benelli comes with a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a rear rack.

Also Read : Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Which 500 cc ADV should one buy?

KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251: Specs

Both motorcycles use 250 cc, liquid-cooled engines that are liquid-cooled. The KTM puts out 29.5 bhp of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque whereas the TRK 251 has a power output of 25.4 bhp and a peak torque output of 21.1 Nm.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Benelli TRK 251: Price

The Benelli TRK 251 is priced at 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure costs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251 Adventure Tourers
