HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cb500x Vs Benelli Trk 502: Which 500 Cc Adv Should One Buy?

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Which 500 cc ADV should one buy?

Adventure tourers have become the new hot segment when it comes to two-wheelers. They are versatile motorcycles that have a go-anywhere nature. Such motorcycles can be used for commutes, touring and off-roading as well. So, a person does not need to buy different motorcycles to do three different styles of riding. However, what one needs is a decent amount of power that is usable in all different kinds of riding that a person would be doing. 

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 17:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Benelli TRK 502 is offered in an off-road version as well which is called TRK 502X, Honda only sells CB500X in road-going version.
Benelli TRK 502 is offered in an off-road version as well which is called TRK 502X, Honda only sells CB500X in road-going version.
Benelli TRK 502 is offered in an off-road version as well which is called TRK 502X, Honda only sells CB500X in road-going version.
Benelli TRK 502 is offered in an off-road version as well which is called TRK 502X, Honda only sells CB500X in road-going version.

A 500 cc ADV motorcycle is a good option as it packs in a decent amount of punch for quick overtakes on the highways, can get out of sticky situations during off-roading sessions and is not overwhelming during city commutes as well. The most affordable 500 cc ADVs that one can buy are Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502 and here is a comparison between the two. 

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Looks

In terms of looks, the CB500X looks like a trimmed-down version of an ADV. It does not look like other hardcore ADVs with bulky body panels and full fairing. The design elements on the CB500X are minimal. There is a small triangular LED headlamp, a short beak and a tall visor. The frame is highlighted as it is finished in red colour. There is a single-piece seat and a side-mounted exhaust. The tail lamp is also a compact unit but fortunately, it gets LED lighting. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Cb500x (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb500x
471.03 cc
₹6.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli Trk 502 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Trk 502
500 cc
₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli Leoncino 500 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Leoncino 500
500 cc
₹4.6 - 4.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli 502 C (HT Auto photo)
Benelli 502 C
500cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli Tnt 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli Tnt 300
₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

On the other hand, one looks at the TRK 502 and it looks like a proper full-fledged ADV. This is because of its muscular styling and the front that gets a split headlamp, a sharp beak, luggage rack and knuckle guards. So, the Benelli does have more road presence than the 500X. 

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Specs

In terms of engine and gearbox, both the motorcycles use a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine and a 6-speed gearbox. Benelli uses a 500 cc engine that puts out 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Honda is using a 471 cc unit that produces 47 Ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. 

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Features

The TRK 502 is equipped with a small digital display with a tachometer. The instrument cluster and the switchgear are backlit. There is a top rack, knuckle guards and tank grips. The CB500X comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and adjustable brake lever. So, both motorcycles do not offer any feature that stands out. 

Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502: Price

Honda CB500X is priced at 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Benelli TRK 502 costs between 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the TRK 502 depends on the colour scheme that the person opts for.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2022, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CB500X Benelli TRK 502 Adventure Tourers
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is no more available for booking. Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city