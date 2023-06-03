KTM 250 Adventure V variant launched with a low seat height

KTM India has introduced the new 250 Adventure V variant, which brings a low-seat height version of the quarter-litre adventure tourer. The KTM 250 Adventure V, much like the recently launched 390 Adventure V features a lowered seat height at 834 mm, as against the standard 855 mm. The new KTM 250 Adventure V variant is available at the same price as the standard model at ₹2.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new KTM 250 Adventure V with the low seat height makes it more accessible to riders with a shorter inseam to plant their feet on the ground. That said, the trade-off for the low seat height is the lowered ground clearance as well, which now measures 175 mm as against 200 mm on the standard model. Barring these changes, there’s no difference between the standard 250 Adventure and 250 Adventure V.

The updated adventure tourer is now available in two colour options - Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange. Power comes from the familiar 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. On the feature front, the bike gets the split LED headlamp, short windscreen, LCD instrument console, 14.5-litre fuel tank, dual-channel ABS and more.

The KTM 250 Adventure V will be sold alongside the standard models and will take on the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 which also offers a seat height of 835 mm but with a ground clearance of 205 mm. Meanwhile, we've ridden the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure range, so make sure to go check out our review of the same.

