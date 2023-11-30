Saved Articles

KTM 250 Adventure STD

2.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 250 Adventure Key Specs
Engine248.76 cc
Mileage35.63 kmpl
250 Adventure STD Latest Updates

250 Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 250 Adventure STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L
  • Length: 2154 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 35.63 kmpl
  • Max Power: 30 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
    • Mileage of STD is 35.63 kmpl....Read More

    KTM 250 Adventure STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    248.76 cc
    35.63 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,30,000
    RTO
    18,400
    Insurance
    10,906
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,59,306
    EMI@5,573/mo
    KTM 250 Adventure STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Length
    2154 mm
    Wheelbase
    1430 mm
    Kerb Weight
    177 kg
    Dry Weight
    156 kg
    Height
    1263 mm
    Saddle Height
    855 mm
    Width
    900 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    10.54s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    16.67m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    7.32s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    6.91s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    5.36s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    4.47s
    Highway Mileage
    35.63 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    49.11m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    30.37m
    City Mileage
    38.12 kmpl
    Max Power
    30 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    61.1 mm
    Max Torque
    24 Nm @7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12.5 : 1
    Displacement
    248.76 cc
    Clutch
    PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    72 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP Apex Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    WP Apex 43 mm Upside down Suspension
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM 250 Adventure STD EMI
    EMI5,016 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,33,375
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,33,375
    Interest Amount
    67,593
    Payable Amount
    3,00,968

    KTM 250 Adventure Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome Series With Dual-Channel

    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    250 Adventur... vs Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Himalayan

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Pine Green

    1.87 - 2.09 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    250 Adventur... vs Himalayan

