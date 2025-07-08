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HomeCompare Bikes250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Adventure [2024]

KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 adventure [2020-2025] Adventure [2024]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.49 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage38.12 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc334 cc
Power30 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
250 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹2.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Tyre View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Windshield View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1465 mm
Height
1263 mm-
Kerb Weight
177 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm815 mm
Width
900 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
449.5 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
248.76 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder-coated-
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside down SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
LCD Display-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,5962,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,49,1341,98,111
RTO
20,46215,848
Insurance
11,00012,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0314,857

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
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The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
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