In 2026 KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
250 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 adventure [2020-2025]
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.12 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|30 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS