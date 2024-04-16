HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adv Launched In India, Priced From 18.85 Lakh

2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2024, 22:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The exorbitant prices make the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 the most expensive middleweight adventure motorcycle on sale in the country.
Aprilia Tuareg 660
The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
Aprilia Tuareg 660
The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle

Aprilia India has launched the new Tuareg 660, bringing its first middleweight adventure motorcycle to the country. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced from 18.86 lakh for the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colours, while the Evocative Dakar Podium paint scheme is priced at 19.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India). The exorbitant prices make the new Tuareg 660 the most expensive middleweight ADV on sale in the country.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third motorcycle based on the new 660 platform. The bike gets a purposeful design inspired heavily by Dakar bikes. The tall windscreen, LED headlamp, fuel tank design and radiator shrouds, all hint at the same. The bike sports minimal fairing, while the exposed trellis frame further adds to its rugged appeal. The rear section is nearly missing, save for the taillight and indicators as well as the number plate holder in a bid to keep things as minimal as possible.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Tuono V4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono V4
Engine Icon1077 cc Mileage Icon14 kmpl
₹ 20.66 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SXR 160
Engine Icon160.0 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RSV4
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 23.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Sr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SR 160
Engine Icon160.0 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 99,999 - 1.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 13.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr1000rr-r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Engine Icon1000.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Aprilia Tuareg 660 listed on India website

Aprilia Tuareg 660
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
Aprilia Tuareg 660
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium

Power on the Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes from the 659 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine shared with the RS660 and Tuono 660. The motor develops 80 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Tuareg 660 is underpinned by a tubular frame with 43 mm USD front forks and a progressive linkage monoshock at the rear, both of which offer 240 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels with tubeless tyres.

The ADV is loaded with electronics including four riding modes, multi-level traction control, switchable ABS, cruise control, engine brake control and more. The bike gets a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The Tuareg 660 has a seat height of 860 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 240 mm.

The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 will take on the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Honda XL750 Transalp, BMW F 850 GS, and the newly launched 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range in the segment. The Italian ADV though commands a massive premium over its rivals.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2024, 22:34 PM IST
TAGS: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Aprilia Tuareg 660 Aprilia India aprilia tuareg 660 middleweight adventure motorcycle middleweight adventure tourer

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.