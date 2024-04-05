Aprilia Tuareg 660 listed on India website. Launch imminent?

Last year, Aprilia stole the hearts of many enthusiasts with the launch of RS 457 in the Indian market. It now seems like the company is planning to bring the Tuareg 660 to India. This is because the brand has listed the motorcycle on its India website. The Tuareg 660 is an adventure tourer which is a segment that is quite popular right now because of its do-it-all nature. As of now, the launch timeline is not confirmed.