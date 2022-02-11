HT Auto
Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review

After more than two decades, Yezdi has returned to the Indian markets with three new bikes - Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler. All three promise to evoke the nostalgia and performance Yezdi bikes were known for. HT Auto takes all three out for a spin to see what they all have on offer.
By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 11:00 AM
First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Roadster Yezdi Roadster 2022 Yezdi Roadster Adventure Yezdi Adventure 2022 Yezdi Adventure Scrambler Yezdi Scrambler 2022 Yezdi Scrambler
