|Max Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|61.1 mm
|86 mm
|Max Torque
|24 Nm @7500 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|248.76 cc
|411 cc
|Clutch
|PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|72 mm
|78 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,59,306
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,30,000
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹18,400
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹10,906
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,573
|₹5,107