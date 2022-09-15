HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specifications

Royal Enfield Scram 411 starting price is Rs. 2,03,000 in India. Royal Enfield Scram 411 is available in 3 variant and
2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specs

Royal Enfield Scram 411 comes with 411 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scram 411 starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Scram 411 sits ...Read More

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
White Flame And Silver Spirit
SPECIFICATIONS
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Fuel Capacity
15 L mm
Length
2160 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1165 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
840 mm
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
86 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
411 cc
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5-Speed
Bore
78 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Chasis
Half-Duplex Split Cradle Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Highlight
Halogen
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Alternatives

Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Scram 411 vs R15 V4
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR150R details
View similar Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Scram 411 vs Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Scram 411 vs Gixxer SF 25...
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki Intruder 250

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check Intruder 250 details
View similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Scram 411 News

Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Scrambler are closely priced to each other.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price, specs and features compared
15 Sept 2022
Royal Enfield customers can select their favorite accessories online and also get an estimate of the overall cost.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 accessories now available on official website
17 Mar 2022
Scram 411 comes based on the Himalayan ADV and shares the same underpinnings too.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Himalayan: Five key differences to note
17 Mar 2022
Scram 411 is a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 first ride review: Affordable Himalayan
15 Mar 2022
Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched at 2.03 lakh
15 Mar 2022
View all
 

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Scram 411 price starts at ₹ 2.03 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Scram 411 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Scram 411 top variant price is ₹ 2.08 Lakhs.

Graphite Series
2.03 Lakhs*
411 cc
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Blazing Black And Skyline Blue
2.05 Lakhs*
411 cc
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
White Flame And Silver Spirit
2.08 Lakhs*
411 cc
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Royal Enfield Bikes

Trending Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details