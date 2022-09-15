Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 comes with 411 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scram 411 starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Scram 411 sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Royal Enfield Scram 411 price starts at ₹ 2.03 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Scram 411 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Scram 411 top variant price is ₹ 2.08 Lakhs.
₹2.03 Lakhs*
411 cc
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
₹2.05 Lakhs*
411 cc
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
₹2.08 Lakhs*
411 cc
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
