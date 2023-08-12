HT Auto
Suzuki V-Strom SX Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Front View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Rear Right View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Headlight View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Indicator View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Disc Break View
Suzuki V-Strom SX Specifications

Suzuki V-Strom SX starting price is Rs. 2,11,600 in India. Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 249 cc engine. Suzuki V-Strom SX mileage is 32 kmpl.
2.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki V-Strom SX Specs

Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of V-Strom SX starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki V-Strom SX sits in the ...

Suzuki V-Strom SX Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 l
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
2180 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Height
1355 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
444 km
Max Speed
140 kmph
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Lubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Suzuki V-Strom SX News

The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is built in India for domestic and export markets including Japan
Made in India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 goes on sale in Japan
12 Aug 2023
The celebratory unit is a Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour scheme.
Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out its seven millionth unit - a V-Strom SX
20 Apr 2023
Both the motorcycles use a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine. However, there are quite a bit of differences between the engines.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?
15 Nov 2022
The new 2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX comes out as a direct rival to the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
27 May 2022
Suzuki V-Strom SX&nbsp;
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc adventure tourer launched at 2.12 lakh
8 Apr 2022
 Suzuki V-Strom SX News

Suzuki V-Strom SX Variants & Price List

Suzuki V-Strom SX price starts at ₹ 2.12 Lakhs .

STD
2.12 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

