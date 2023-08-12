HT Auto
Made in India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 goes on sale in Japan

Suzuki has launched the 2023 V-Strom SX 250 in the Japanese market, having announced the same earlier this year. This is the made-in-India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 built by Suzuki Motorcycle India and exported to multiple markets including the Philippines, Indonesia, and now Japan. The V-Strom SX 250 joins the many motorcycles that Suzuki India builds for Asian markets and is exported to Japan as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2023, 14:31 PM
The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is built in India for domestic and export markets including Japan
The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is built in India for domestic and export markets including Japan

The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is priced at 569,800 Yen (approx. 3.26 lakh) and the official rollout in Japan is slated for later this month on August 24, after which prospective riders will get to test the bikes. The Japanese-spec V-Strom SX 250 remains identical to the Indian version and draws power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for about 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out its seven millionth unit - V-Strom SX

The Japanese-spec Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is identical to the Indian version and draws power from the same 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor
Other equipment have been carried over as well including the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres with 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels. The bike gets telescopic forks up front and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The V-Strom SX also comes with an LCD display and USB charging. The kerb weight stands at 164 kg, which is about 3 kg less than the India-spec model.

The Japanese-spec Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 comes in three colours - Champion Yellow Number Two, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black. The two-wheeler giant will also offer a host of accessories with the quarter-litre adventure tourer that will be available from the factory itself. This includes the top case, accessory bar, fuel tank protector, heated grips and more. Apart from the V-Strom SX, Suzuki Motorcycle India exports the Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, Avenis, Burgman Street 125 and many other models to the Japanese market.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2023, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki VStrom SX Suzuki VStrom SX 250 Suzuki Japan adventure tourer

