Made in India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 goes on sale in Japan

Suzuki has launched the 2023 V-Strom SX 250 in the Japanese market, having announced the same earlier this year. This is the made-in-India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 built by Suzuki Motorcycle India and exported to multiple markets including the Philippines, Indonesia, and now Japan. The V-Strom SX 250 joins the many motorcycles that Suzuki India builds for Asian markets and is exported to Japan as well.

The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is priced at 569,800 Yen (approx. ₹3.26 lakh) and the official rollout in Japan is slated for later this month on August 24, after which prospective riders will get to test the bikes. The Japanese-spec V-Strom SX 250 remains identical to the Indian version and draws power from a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine tuned for about 25 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Japanese-spec Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is identical to the Indian version and draws power from the same 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor

Other equipment have been carried over as well including the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres with 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels. The bike gets telescopic forks up front and a 7-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The V-Strom SX also comes with an LCD display and USB charging. The kerb weight stands at 164 kg, which is about 3 kg less than the India-spec model.

The Japanese-spec Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 comes in three colours - Champion Yellow Number Two, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black. The two-wheeler giant will also offer a host of accessories with the quarter-litre adventure tourer that will be available from the factory itself. This includes the top case, accessory bar, fuel tank protector, heated grips and more. Apart from the V-Strom SX, Suzuki Motorcycle India exports the Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, Avenis, Burgman Street 125 and many other models to the Japanese market.

