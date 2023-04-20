HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out its seven millionth unit - a V-Strom SX

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a major production milestone of rolling out its seven millionth unit. A Suzuki V-Strom SX motorbike rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram became its celebratory unit. The motorcycle featured a vibrant Champion Yellow No. 2 colour scheme. The milestone comes after 17 years since the company started its operations in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM
The celebratory unit is a Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour scheme.
Its India portfolio currently has products such as V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, Gixxer, Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. Some bigger bikes in the portfolio include Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT and Katana.

The company looks forward to continue with its sales momentum in the country. “This is a testimony of our commitment to India and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future. We thank our valued customers, business partners, associates, and all colleagues for this remarkable feat," said Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

In the financial year ending March 2023, the company achieved a record sale of 9.38 lakh units and a year-on-year growth of 24.3% as compared to FY 2021-22. The company says that the growth in sales numbers indicate that demand for its two-wheelers is increasing in the domestic as well as overseas markets.

Last fiscal year also saw the company make its entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The bike is touted for its versatility and has been designed for daily commute, long highway rides as well as riding on rough terrains.

It is based on the design concept of ‘Toughness in a Slender Shell’, wherein it gets rugged, adventure-inspired looks. The slender shell refers to the motorcycle's slim exterior shape and compact engine wrapped in a ‘protector-like’ shell. The chassis is well rounded and forms the backbone of the V-Strom SX.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 11:32 AM IST
TAGS: Gixxer 250 Gixxer SF 250 Gixxer SF Suzuki V-Storm SX
