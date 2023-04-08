2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India. Check out what's new

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India and the tourer is now OBD2-A compliant in line with the latest emission norms
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa also gets 3 new colour options - Metallic Mat Black No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black
There's also the Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Brilliant White colour option
Lastly, you get the Metallic Thunder Gray with Candy Daring Red colour scheme
Power continues to come from 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, engine tuned for 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque
The Hayabusa packs top-spec hardware with a twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm, 43 mm KYB USD front forks link-type monoshock at the rear. Both units are fully adjustable.
The Hayabusa is loaded with electronics including a 6-axis IMU, power mode selector, anti-lift control system, bi-directional quickshifter, engine braking control and more.
The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the few superbikes that is locally assembled in India owing to the massive demand
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and commands a premium of ₹49,000.