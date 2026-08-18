Suzuki Gixxer SF Key Specs
- Engine155 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power13.6 ps
- Speed125 kmph
- Max Torque13.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight148 kg
The Suzuki Gixxer SF is a fully-faired 155cc motorcycle positioned as an accessible entry-level sportbike in the Indian two-wheeler market. Designed for urban riders seeking a stylish yet practical option, the motorcycle combines a streamlined body with performance characteristics suited for everyday commuting. It is available in two variants and a selection of six colour options, with both versions meeting the latest OBD 2B emissions compliance.
The Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced from ₹1.47 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in two variants. The base variant, called the Gixxer SF Ride Connect – OBD 2B, is priced at ₹1,47,942 (average ex-showroom). The more premium option, the Gixxer SF Ride Connect Special Edition – OBD 2B, carries a price tag of ₹1,50,349 (average ex-showroom). Both variants feature similar mechanical specifications, with the differences primarily limited to colour schemes and decals.
The bike is available in multiple colour options, including black, red, and blue, among others, with each scheme accentuating its street presence.
The ARAI-claimed mileage is 45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.
The Suzuki Gixxer SF is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers a peak power output of 13.4 bhp and a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox. While the power output is modest, the tuning focuses on usability across daily traffic and light touring conditions.
Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with five-step preload adjustability. The braking setup consists of disc brakes on both wheels, supported by a single-channel ABS system. The motorcycle rides on alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and has a kerb weight of 148 kg.
The Gixxer SF adopts a fully-faired design with a sculpted front cowl and aerodynamic bodywork. Its visual profile maintains a sport-oriented silhouette, complemented by sharp body panels and a low-set headlamp unit.
Feature-wise, the sports bike includes an LED headlamp and tail lamp setup, clip-on handlebars, and a digital instrument console. The digital cluster displays essential information, such as speed, odometer, trip meters, fuel level, and gear position. The motorcycle is also equipped with split-style seats for rider and pillion comfort. The Ride Connect variants bring smartphone pairing functionality via Bluetooth.
The Suzuki Gixxer SF competes with other 150-160cc faired motorcycles in India. Its closest rival is the Yamaha YZF-R15, which offers higher power output and more aggressive performance tuning.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Gixxer SF
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|13.6 PS
|13.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SFVSHornet 2.0
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SFVSNX200
|Yamaha R15S
|Rs. 1.54 LakhsOnwards
|-
|155
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SFVSR15S
|Suzuki Gixxer
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|155 cc
|13.6 PS
|13.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|141 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SFVSGixxer
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|17.2 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SFVSPulsar NS160
|Yamaha FZ-RAVE
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Gixxer SFVSFZ-RAVE
Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Suzuki Gixxer SF is appreciated for its sporty design and smooth engine, though users face issues with seat comfort, spare parts cost, and Bluetooth connectivity.
|Max Power
|13.6 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155 cc
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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