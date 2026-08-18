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SUZUKI Gixxer SF

₹1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Suzuki Gixxer SF: Overview

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is a fully-faired 155cc motorcycle positioned as an accessible entry-level sportbike in the Indian two-wheeler market. Designed for urban riders seeking a stylish yet practical option, the motorcycle combines a streamlined body with performance characteristics suited for everyday commuting. It is available in two variants and a selection of six colour options, with both versions meeting the latest OBD 2B emissions compliance.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Price

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced from 1.47 lakh to 1.50 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Variants

Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in two variants. The base variant, called the Gixxer SF Ride Connect – OBD 2B, is priced at 1,47,942 (average ex-showroom). The more premium option, the Gixxer SF Ride Connect Special Edition – OBD 2B, carries a price tag of 1,50,349 (average ex-showroom). Both variants feature similar mechanical specifications, with the differences primarily limited to colour schemes and decals.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Colour Options

The bike is available in multiple colour options, including black, red, and blue, among others, with each scheme accentuating its street presence.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Specs & Features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers a peak power output of 13.4 bhp and a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox. While the power output is modest, the tuning focuses on usability across daily traffic and light touring conditions.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with five-step preload adjustability. The braking setup consists of disc brakes on both wheels, supported by a single-channel ABS system. The motorcycle rides on alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and has a kerb weight of 148 kg.

The Gixxer SF adopts a fully-faired design with a sculpted front cowl and aerodynamic bodywork. Its visual profile maintains a sport-oriented silhouette, complemented by sharp body panels and a low-set headlamp unit.

Feature-wise, the sports bike includes an LED headlamp and tail lamp setup, clip-on handlebars, and a digital instrument console. The digital cluster displays essential information, such as speed, odometer, trip meters, fuel level, and gear position. The motorcycle is also equipped with split-style seats for rider and pillion comfort. The Ride Connect variants bring smartphone pairing functionality via Bluetooth.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Rivals

The Suzuki Gixxer SF competes with other 150-160cc faired motorcycles in India. Its closest rival is the Yamaha YZF-R15, which offers higher power output and more aggressive performance tuning.

Suzuki Gixxer SF Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    13.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    125 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    148 kg
View All Gixxer SF SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Gixxer SF Variants

Suzuki Gixxer SF price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer SF comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Gixxer SF's top variant is Special Edition.
2 Variants Available
Gixxer SF STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
155 cc
125 kmph
Gixxer SF Special Edition
₹1.36 Lakhs*
155 cc
125 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Suzuki Gixxer SF Latest Updates

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Calendar icon21 Feb 2026
NHAI plans to switch to digital toll payments by April 2026, eliminating cash transactions at over 1,150 plazas.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Oct 2025
Suzuki updates Gixxer and Gixxer SF with new colors, graphics, festive offers, and purchase benefits for riders.Read Full Story

Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Gixxer SF comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF image
Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
4.5106
155 cc13.6 PS13.8 NmSports Bikes148 kg2025 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda Hornet 2.0Honda Hornet 2.0 imageRs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
4.523
184.4 cc17.26 PS15.9 NmSports Bikes142 kg2034 mm-DiscAlloyGixxer SFVSHornet 2.0
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.599
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyGixxer SFVSNX200
Yamaha R15SYamaha R15S imageRs. 1.54 LakhsOnwards-15518.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer SFVSR15S
Suzuki GixxerSuzuki Gixxer imageRs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards-155 cc13.6 PS13.8 NmSports Bikes141 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer SFVSGixxer
Bajaj Pulsar NS160Bajaj Pulsar NS160 imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
52
160 cc17.2 PS14.6 NmSports Bikes152 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer SFVSPulsar NS160
Yamaha FZ-RAVEYamaha FZ-RAVE imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
51
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes136 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyGixxer SFVSFZ-RAVE

Suzuki Gixxer SF Images

Suzuki Gixxer SF Image 1
Suzuki Gixxer SF Image 2
Suzuki Gixxer SF Image 3
Suzuki Gixxer SF Image 4
Suzuki Gixxer SF Image 5
Suzuki Gixxer SF Image 6

Suzuki Gixxer SF Colours

Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic Triton Blue
Metallic Sonic Silver
Glass Sparkle Black
Blue
Metallic triton blue

Suzuki Gixxer SF Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
Gixxer SFvsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Gixxer SFvsNX200
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 Lakhs
Gixxer SFvsR15S
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.26 - 1.27 Lakhs
Gixxer SFvsGixxer
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
Gixxer SFvsPulsar NS160
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Gixxer SFvsFZ-X

Suzuki Gixxer SF User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Suzuki Gixxer SF User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is appreciated for its sporty design and smooth engine, though users face issues with seat comfort, spare parts cost, and Bluetooth connectivity.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty styling and smooth engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency around 45 kmpl
  • check circle iconAffordable with low ownership costs
  • check circle iconStrong build quality and refinement
  • check circle iconGood handling with wide radial tyres

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion seat comfort is lacking
  • warning iconSpare parts can be expensive
  • warning iconBluetooth connectivity issues with some devices
  • warning iconLED headlight focus needs improvement
  • warning iconMatte paint susceptible to scratches

User Reviews

Mixed opinion on seat
Ride quality feels agile when cutting through narrow lane spaces. The main drawback is seat foam density which feels very hard after 45 minutes of continuous riding. Instrument cluster lacks a simple navigation back button which feels frustrating while moving.
By: Neeraj Kumar (Jun 24, 2026)
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Weak warning horn sound
Suzuki engine reliability is top notch and daily running fuel costs are minimal. The horn sound intensity is completely inadequate for loud highway traffic notifications. Gearbox sometimes feels sticky when trying to find neutral position at traffic stop points.
By: Vikas Sirohi (Jun 24, 2026)
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App connectivity issue
Visual design elements are completely gorgeous and braking is highly reliable for safe tours. But the bluetooth system disconnects frequently from iOS devices while navigating. Also, replacement body panels are on the expensive side after simple parking falls.
By: Praveen Kumar (Jun 24, 2026)
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High component prices
Bike riding dynamics are highly exciting and visual presence is striking. Ownership experience becomes sour because service dealers charge heavily for regular wear tear items like front brake discs and throttle wires. Digital dashboard clock runs slow over months.
By: Kaniya Lal (Jun 24, 2026)
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Paint finish scratches easy
Handling confidence is superb owing to wide radial tyres. The matte paint surface layer is highly susceptible to superficial scratches from simple keys or bags. Front windshield shield visor height should have been slightly taller to prevent extreme wind blast forces.
By: Neeraj Saxena (Jun 24, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Suzuki Gixxer SF Related News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
The new Suzuki Access, among other models, gets these summer benefits.
Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details
10 May 2025
Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.
Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000
8 Oct 2024
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
View all
 Suzuki Gixxer SF Related News

Suzuki Gixxer SF Specifications and Features

Max Power13.6 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.8 Nm
Mileage45.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine155 cc
Max Speed125 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Gixxer SF specs and features

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