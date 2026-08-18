Suzuki Gixxer SF: Overview

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is a fully-faired 155cc motorcycle positioned as an accessible entry-level sportbike in the Indian two-wheeler market. Designed for urban riders seeking a stylish yet practical option, the motorcycle combines a streamlined body with performance characteristics suited for everyday commuting. It is available in two variants and a selection of six colour options, with both versions meeting the latest OBD 2B emissions compliance.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Price

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced from ₹1.47 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Variants

Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in two variants. The base variant, called the Gixxer SF Ride Connect – OBD 2B, is priced at ₹1,47,942 (average ex-showroom). The more premium option, the Gixxer SF Ride Connect Special Edition – OBD 2B, carries a price tag of ₹1,50,349 (average ex-showroom). Both variants feature similar mechanical specifications, with the differences primarily limited to colour schemes and decals.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Colour Options

The bike is available in multiple colour options, including black, red, and blue, among others, with each scheme accentuating its street presence.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Specs & Features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that delivers a peak power output of 13.4 bhp and a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox. While the power output is modest, the tuning focuses on usability across daily traffic and light touring conditions.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with five-step preload adjustability. The braking setup consists of disc brakes on both wheels, supported by a single-channel ABS system. The motorcycle rides on alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and has a kerb weight of 148 kg.

The Gixxer SF adopts a fully-faired design with a sculpted front cowl and aerodynamic bodywork. Its visual profile maintains a sport-oriented silhouette, complemented by sharp body panels and a low-set headlamp unit.

Feature-wise, the sports bike includes an LED headlamp and tail lamp setup, clip-on handlebars, and a digital instrument console. The digital cluster displays essential information, such as speed, odometer, trip meters, fuel level, and gear position. The motorcycle is also equipped with split-style seats for rider and pillion comfort. The Ride Connect variants bring smartphone pairing functionality via Bluetooth.

Suzuki Gixxer SF: Rivals

The Suzuki Gixxer SF competes with other 150-160cc faired motorcycles in India. Its closest rival is the Yamaha YZF-R15, which offers higher power output and more aggressive performance tuning.