Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering festive season deals, including cashback, exchange, and extended warranty on its motorcycles.
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced offers on its motorcycles for the festive season. The manufacturer is offering cashback, exchange and extended warranty offers on its Gixxer and Gixxer SF range as well as V-Strom SX. To get detailed information about these offers, we suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealerships.

Suzuki V-Strom SX is being offered with an exchange offer of up to 10,000 and a cashback offer of 6,000. The same offer is applicable to Gixxer and Gixxer SF as well. The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 get a cashback of up to 20,000. All motorcycles are being offered with an extended warranty of 10 years, no hypothecation and up to 100 per cent loan.

Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India

Suzuki has introduced the GSX-8R in the Indian market for 9.25 lakh ex-showroom. It is the third motorcycle based on the 800 cc platform after the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800. Out of these two motorcycles, the brand only sells the V-Strom 800 in India. Suzuki GSX-8R will compete against the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS660 and the Triumph Daytona 660.

The 776 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder engine gets a 270-degree crank and is tuned to produce 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

In terms of electronic features, the GSX-8R is reasonably well-equipped, boasting dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, various riding modes, an easy start system, and low RPM assist. The suspension setup consists of upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from Showa. For braking, the motorcycle utilizes dual 310 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
