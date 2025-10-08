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Suzuki Gixxer SF vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf Fzs fi v4
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc149 cc
Power13.6 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2025 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg136 kg
Height
1035 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
715 mm2000 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm57.3 mm
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride ConnectY-Connect, Side Stand engine cut-off switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,8751,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,1291,19,846
RTO
12,9289,587
Insurance
12,8186,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4572,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs FZS-FI V3
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs Apache RTR 160
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs FZ-FI V3
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4 vs Raider

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Latest Videos

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