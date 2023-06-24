2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?

There are not a lot of fully-faired motorcycles in the Indian market. Because of this, when there is one in some traffic, they do attract some attention. However, if that motorcycle is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 then it is bound to turn heads. This is because of the sheer road presence that the motorcycle has. The good looks are not the only strong suit of the Gixxer SF 250. As the motorcycle was recently updated, Suzuki got decided to add more equipment and make the motorcycle BS6 Stage 2 compliant. We got to ride the motorcycle for a week and here are our thoughts.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: It's a looker

Let's get the looks out of the way first, the Gixxer SF 250 in Race Edition colour scheme looks amazing. People often mistake it for a full-fledged sports bike. The front fairing with huge 'Suzuki' lettering and blue, grey and black colour schemes is inspired by the livery of Suzuki's MotoGP motorcycles. Suzuki is also offering two other colour schemes that are much more subdued.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Ergonomics

Despite having clip-ons and rear-set footpegs, the riding triangle is not very committed. So, if a person is used to riding fully-faired motorcycles then he or she would not face any issue. However, if it is his or her first time then there might be some adjusting period.

The Gixxer SF 250 gets a sleek set of LED headlamp and tail lamp. Unfortunately, the turn indicators are still halogen units.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Engine and gearbox

The performance of the oil-cooled 249 cc unit is quite likeable. It is rev happy and it is the mid-range where the engine comes alive. However, where the engine lacks is the low-end grunt because of which it likes to stick to the 1st and 2nd gear only. Also, the on-off throttle transitions are not the smoothest. At the top end, there are some mild vibrations on the fuel tank and the handlebar but nothing major. The 6-speed gearbox is smooth to use for the most part but finding neutral can be a bit tough sometimes. Moreover, on some occasions, we also encountered false neutrals. And if you want to cruise on this machine then you can, the engine stays relatively vibe-free at 100 kmph.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Ride and handling

The handling is the highlight of the Gixxer SF 250. It turns into corners nicely and holds its line. The front suspension is well damped while the rear one can feel a bit stiff on very bad patches of road. However, this is what ensures that the motorcycle stays composed through the corners.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Brakes

One department where the Gixxer SF 250 is lacking is the brakes. Suzuki is using disc brakes at both ends. The front brake lacks initial bike whereas the rear ABS engages too soon.

The Bluetooth turn-by-turn navigation works surprisingly well. The digital instrument cluster also shows missed calls and notification alerts.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Features

One of the biggest updates for Gixxer SF 250 for 2023 is the addition of Suzuki Ride Connect Bluetooth-connected technology. We connected the motorcycle to an Android phone. The procedure was fairly simple and once connected the digital instrument cluster can show notification and call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation which worked surprisingly well.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Verdict

If someone is looking to upgrade to the 250 cc segment and wants a fully-faired motorcycle with decent performance as well as handling. Then the Gixxer SF 250 makes a lot of sense. It can do city duties, it handles well, can tour also and is one heck of a looker! So, yes, the Gixxer SF 250 is still quite relevant in the segment.

