Suzuki Gixxer & Gixxer SF get new dual-tone colours, festive benefits

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated its Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles with a new set of colour options and refreshed graphics, giving the models a bolder and sportier appearance. The update offers new dual-tone combinations for both bikes and comes alongside additional purchase benefits and festive offers. The updates are purely cosmetic in nature, with both models retaining their core mechanical specifications while putting on new graphics that suit their sporty DNA.

With the update, the fully-faired Gixxer SF now comes with two dual-tone combinations: Metallic Oort Gray + Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Oort Gray, priced from ₹1,37,231 (ex-showroom). The Gixxer naked, meanwhile, is now available in three new shades: Metallic Oort Gray + Pearl Mira Red, Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Oort Gray, and Metallic Triton Blue + Glass Sparkle Black, starting at ₹1,26,421 (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The fresh colours of GIXXER SF and GIXXER underline Suzuki’s commitment to blending style, performance and innovation while catering to the aspirations of young Indian riders. With these enhancements, the motorcycles reflect Suzuki’s engineering and design philosophy, combining sporty character with comfort for both everyday city rides and long-distance touring. Along with attractive purchase benefits and easy ownership options, the updated line-up adds to the festive excitement and strengthens the connect of the GIXXER brand with customers across the country."

Festive benefits and ownership options

Suzuki is additionally offering purchase benefits on the new colour options for the festive season. Buyers can avail exchange benefits up to ₹5,000 and choose either an extended warranty for ₹1,999 or insurance benefits up to ₹7,000 (Gixxer SF) and ₹6,000 (Gixxer). Also available are loan options with up to 100 per cent financing or no hypothecation, making the models accessible to a wider audience. The company is also hosting a ‘Suzuki Moto Fest’ across its dealerships, allowing test rides and offering assured gifts for participants and buyers.

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF: What you need to know

The Gixxer and Gixxer SF are identical in terms of their specifications and feature LED units all around with a split-seat setup, a sporty dual-muffler, and 6-spoke alloys wrapped in wide radial tyres. The bikes also include a Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital instrument console with the Suzuki Ride Connect application.

Both are powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder engine equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP). Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, this unit churns out 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Handling is supported by telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear, while single-channel ABS is available for added braking control.

