Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Here’s how much it costs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 14:42 PM
Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in Australia recently. Both bikes are made in India and exported to the land down under. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced at $6,490 (approx. 3.47 lakh), while the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at $6,790 (approx. 3.63 lakh) in Australia. That’s a substantial price hike of about 1.2 lakh for the Gixxer 250 twins when compared to the India-spec motorcycle.

The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles share the same underpinnings and differ only in styling. The Gixxer 250 is a naked streetfighter, the Gixxer SF 250 gets a full fairing. Both bikes get a muscular fuel tank, LED headlamp and taillight cluster, split seats and an upright riding posture. The headlamp design is different though on either motorcycle. The bikes also feature a fully digital instrument console that does not get Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read : 2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specifications comparison

Deliveries for the Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins in Australia will commence from November onwards
Deliveries for the Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins in Australia will commence from November onwards

Power comes from the 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 26.13 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. That’s the same as the Indian version. The bikes also get Suzuki’s in-house developed oil cooling mechanism, which promises high output with durability and ease of maintenance.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins ride on the same set of 17-inch alloy wheels while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Suzuki has begun accepting pre-orders for the Gixxer 250 motorcycles and the bikes will be available in Australia from November this year.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki bike Suzuki Australia

