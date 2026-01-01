hamburger icon
Gixxer SFPriceMileageSpecifications
Suzuki Gixxer SF Front Left View
1/25
Suzuki Gixxer SF Front Right View
2/25
Suzuki Gixxer SF Front View
3/25
Suzuki Gixxer SF Left View
4/25
Suzuki Gixxer SF Rear Left View
5/25
Suzuki Gixxer SF Rear Right View
View all Images
6/25

Suzuki Gixxer SF Special Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Suzuki Gixxer SF Key Specs
Engine155 cc
View all Gixxer SF specs and features

Gixxer SF Special Edition

Gixxer SF Special Edition Prices

The Gixxer SF Special Edition, is listed at ₹1.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gixxer SF Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Gixxer SF offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gixxer SF Special Edition Colours

The Gixxer SF Special Edition is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Sonic Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, Blue.

Gixxer SF Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Gixxer SF Special Edition is powered by a 155 cc engine.

Gixxer SF Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gixxer SF's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki Gixxer priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.27 Lakhs or the Yamaha R15S priced ₹1.54 Lakhs.

Gixxer SF Special Edition Specs & Features

The Gixxer SF Special Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Suzuki Gixxer SF Special Edition Price

Gixxer SF Special Edition

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,590
RTO
13,647
Insurance
12,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,037
EMI@3,483/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki Gixxer SF Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2025 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Height
1035 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Gixxer SF Special Edition EMI
EMI3,135 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,45,833
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,45,833
Interest Amount
42,238
Payable Amount
1,88,071

Suzuki Gixxer SF other Variants

Gixxer SF STD

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,129
RTO
12,928
Insurance
12,818
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,875
EMI@3,458/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Suzuki Gixxer SF Alternatives

Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.26 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SFvsGixxer
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SFvsR15S
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SFvsMT 15 Version 2.0
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SFvsPulsar NS200
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SFvsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SFvsPulsar 220 F

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DMG Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details