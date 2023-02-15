|Engine
Yamaha FZS FI V4 price starts at ₹ 1.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS FI V4 comes in 2 variants. Yamaha FZS FI V4 top variant price is ₹ 1.29 Lakhs.
|Model Name
Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Yamaha FZS-FI V3
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.29 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.49 Lakhs
₹1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
|Engine
149 cc
159.7 cc
199 cc
159.7-164.9 cc
149 cc
-
|Mileage
46 kmpl
47 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
45-47.6 kmpl
49.3 kmpl
-
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Electric
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Transmission
Manual
Automatic
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
|Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
-
-
-
-
-
|Range
80-150 km
-
-
-
-
-
|Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4.2 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
3 out of 5
-
-
|ABS
Yes
Yes
-
-
-
-