Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4 starting price is Rs. 1,28,900 in India. Yamaha FZS FI V4 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 149 cc engine. Yamaha FZS FI V4 mileage is 46 kmpl.
1.29 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Key Specs
Engine149 cc
Mileage46 kmpl
Power12.4 PS
Max Speed115 kmph
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Variants & Price

Yamaha FZS FI V4 price starts at ₹ 1.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS FI V4 comes in 2 variants. Yamaha FZS FI V4 top variant price is ₹ 1.29 Lakhs.

STD
1.29 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Deluxe
1.29 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
Get On Road Price
The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage46 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Yamaha FZS FI V4 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Yamaha FZS FI V4
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZTVS Apache RTR 160Bajaj Pulsar NS200TVS Apache RTR 160 4VYamaha FZS-FI V3
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.29 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.49 Lakhs
₹1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Engine
149 cc
159.7 cc
199 cc
159.7-164.9 cc
149 cc
-
Mileage
46 kmpl
47 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
45-47.6 kmpl
49.3 kmpl
-
Fuel Type
Petrol
Electric
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Automatic
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
-
-
-
-
-
Range
80-150 km
-
-
-
-
-
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4.2 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
3 out of 5
-
-
ABS
Yes
Yes
-
-
-
-

Yamaha FZS FI V4 News

The Yamaha FZS Fi V4 Deluxe is now the new range-topping variant of the FZS range and gets a new face to look differently
2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know
15 Feb 2023
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
7 Feb 2024
Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.
Yamaha MT-15 is a wacky-looking streetfighter with an alien face: Five key facts
11 Jan 2024
2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
9 Jan 2024
Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Yamaha FZS FI V4 FAQs

The Yamaha FZS FI V4 offers a mileage of 46 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
The top variant of Yamaha FZS FI V4 is the Deluxe.
The Yamaha FZS FI V4 boasts a 149 cc engine, generating a max power of 12.4 PS.
The Yamaha FZS FI V4 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Deluxe is priced at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

