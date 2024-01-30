Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Fzs fi v4
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc149 cc
Power13.85 Nm PS12.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
X-ring chainChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc149 cc
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh, 5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,6711,42,885
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,4201,28,900
RTO
9,55310,312
Insurance
10,6983,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0023,071

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160null | Petrol | Manual1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    An EV can catch fire due to multiple reasons
    Electric vehicle fires: investigating the causes and precautions behind
    30 Jan 2024
    A Volvo C40 recharge has been seen getting engulfed in flames in Chattisgarh
    Volvo C40 Recharge bursts into flames. Check details
    29 Jan 2024
    Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
    Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
    2 Feb 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test the five-door Thar SUV at higher altitudes ahead of its much anticipated launch later this year. The SUV was recently spotted near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
    Mahindra Thar five door SUV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch
    31 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     