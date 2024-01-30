In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Fzs fi v4 Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.19 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 47 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 159.7 cc 149 cc Power 13.85 Nm PS 12.4 PS PS