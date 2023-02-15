2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe: 5 things you need to know

India Yamaha Motor launched the 2023 FZS FI recently and the model arrived with multiple upgrades to meet newer emission standards. The 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe is now OBD 2 compliant to meet future norms and the company has also given it feature additions to make it more value-friendly.

The upgrades include a revised front design, new features and Bluetooth connectivity as well. Prices too have gone up on the updated FZS FI V4 Deluxe variant, which will be sold alongside the older FZS FI. Here are five things need to know about the new FZS FI V4 Deluxe.

1. New LED headlamp

Yamaha has introduced a new headlamp cluster on the 2023 FZS FI V4. The unit gets new vertical LED DRLs and LED lighting, even as the indicators continue to get bulbs. The remainder of the design remains untouched on the motorcycle including the muscular fuel tank, step-up style seat, and stubby exhaust unit. The new FZS FI V4 Deluxe can be had in three colours - Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black.

2. New Y-Connect mobile app

There’s also a new LCD console hiding behind a new flyscreen. The console comes with Bluetooth connectivity for the Y-Connect mobile app. The app brings information like incoming calls, SMS alerts, notifications, remaining battery level of the smartphone on the LCD console. You also get vehicle telematics, vehicle tracking, geofencing and more.

3. New Traction Control System

Yamaha has introduced traction control across its 2023 motorcycle lineup, bringing an additional safety net for users. The new Yamaha FZS FI V4 also benefits from the same. Yamaha says the traction control system controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. This ensures minimising wheelspin on the motorcycle. The feature is also available on the 2023 FZ-X, MT-15 V2, R15 and R15M motorcycles.

4. Familiar specifications

While the 2023 Yamaha FZS FI Deluxe variant gets a host of new features, it continues to use the same mechanicals. Power comes from the 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor tuned for 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with single-channel ABS.

5. New prices

The 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 comes with a price increment of ₹3,000 over its predecessor. The upgrades do add to the cost and the model now retails at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the standard FZ FI will continue to be on sale at ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a whole ₹13,000 cheaper in comparison.

