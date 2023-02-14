HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Yamaha R15m Launched: What All Is New?

New Yamaha R15M launched: What all is new?

Recently, Yamaha updated all of its motorcycles in the line-up. The Japanese manufacturer updated the FZ-X, MT-15, FZ-S and R15. The motorcycles received cosmetic upgrades and feature additions. At the top of the line-up is still the R15M which has been updated quite a bit. Here are all the changes that the Yamaha R15M gets.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 11:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The R15M now gets dearer by ₹2,500.
The R15M now gets dearer by ₹2,500.
The R15M now gets dearer by ₹2,500.
The R15M now gets dearer by ₹2,500.

New TFT screen

The biggest addition to the R15M is the new instrument cluster. It now gets a TFT cluster that looks a lot more modern than the previous LCD unit. The new TFT screen supports day and night modes. Just like the previous LDC cluster, the new TFT unit also supports Bluetooth connectivity so there is SMS and call alerts. Having said that, the motorcycle still does not get turn-by-turn navigation which some other motorcycles are now equipped with.

A look at the new instrument cluster of R15M.
A look at the new instrument cluster of R15M.
A look at the new instrument cluster of R15M.
A look at the new instrument cluster of R15M.

Cosmetic updates

There are no major upgrades in terms of cosmetics. So, the colour options stay the same. So, it is still offered only in one colour scheme i.e. 1,93,900. Having said that, the motorcycle is now equipped with LED turn indicators as standard. They make the motorcycle look sleeker and sharper than ever. Earlier, Yamaha used to offer halogen turn indicators that were quite big and did not suit R15's design. The LED turn indicators were still available during that time but they were offered as genuine accessories.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc | Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 250nk (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 250nk
₹1.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹1.76 - 1.87 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jawa Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Jawa
293 cc
₹1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

New price

The price of the R15M has now been increased by 2,500 so it now costs 1,93,900 (ex-showroom).

Is it worth it?

Well, for a price hike of 2,500, the motorcycle is now equipped with a new TFT screen which is a big update when compared to the previous LCD cluster. Moreover, the LED turn indicators enhance the appeal of the motorcycle.

Also Read : Yamaha India launches new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-S, FZ-X. Details here

Yamaha has made the R15M OB2 compliant just like the rest of its line-up. There are no additional changes to the engine. The R15M continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. It produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and is equipped with a slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha R15M R15
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
Xoom4
Hero Xoom is the latest scooter to rival Honda Activa
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Mumbai gets India's first electric double-decker bus: Range, features explained
Mumbai gets India's first electric double-decker bus: Range, features explained
Flying taxis in Dubai: A ride could cost more than limousine service
Flying taxis in Dubai: A ride could cost more than limousine service
With eye on Tesla, Toyota’s new CEO proposes changes to embrace EV Future
With eye on Tesla, Toyota’s new CEO proposes changes to embrace EV Future
In China, Tesla could win EV price battle but lose the war. Here's why
In China, Tesla could win EV price battle but lose the war. Here's why
In a first, Amazon’s self-driving car Zoox ferries people in California
In a first, Amazon’s self-driving car Zoox ferries people in California

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city