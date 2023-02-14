New Yamaha R15M launched: What all is new?

Recently, Yamaha updated all of its motorcycles in the line-up. The Japanese manufacturer updated the FZ-X, MT-15, FZ-S and R15. The motorcycles received cosmetic upgrades and feature additions. At the top of the line-up is still the R15M which has been updated quite a bit. Here are all the changes that the Yamaha R15M gets.

New TFT screen

The biggest addition to the R15M is the new instrument cluster. It now gets a TFT cluster that looks a lot more modern than the previous LCD unit. The new TFT screen supports day and night modes. Just like the previous LDC cluster, the new TFT unit also supports Bluetooth connectivity so there is SMS and call alerts. Having said that, the motorcycle still does not get turn-by-turn navigation which some other motorcycles are now equipped with.

A look at the new instrument cluster of R15M.

Cosmetic updates

There are no major upgrades in terms of cosmetics. So, the colour options stay the same. So, it is still offered only in one colour scheme i.e. ₹1,93,900. Having said that, the motorcycle is now equipped with LED turn indicators as standard. They make the motorcycle look sleeker and sharper than ever. Earlier, Yamaha used to offer halogen turn indicators that were quite big and did not suit R15's design. The LED turn indicators were still available during that time but they were offered as genuine accessories.

New price

The price of the R15M has now been increased by ₹2,500 so it now costs ₹1,93,900 (ex-showroom).

Is it worth it?

Well, for a price hike of ₹2,500, the motorcycle is now equipped with a new TFT screen which is a big update when compared to the previous LCD cluster. Moreover, the LED turn indicators enhance the appeal of the motorcycle.

Yamaha has made the R15M OB2 compliant just like the rest of its line-up. There are no additional changes to the engine. The R15M continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. It produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and is equipped with a slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

