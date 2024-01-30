In 2024 Yamaha FZ-FI V3 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
FZ-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fz-fi v3
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.30 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS