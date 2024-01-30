In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
FZS FI V4 vs MT-15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs fi v4
|Mt-15
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.67 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS