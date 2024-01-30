In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. FZS FI V4 vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 Mt-15 Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.29 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Mileage 46 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 155 cc Power 12.4 PS PS 18.4 PS PS