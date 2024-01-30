In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. FZS FI V4 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 Fzs-fi v3 Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.29 Lakhs ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Mileage 46 kmpl 49.31 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 149 cc Power 12.4 PS PS 12.4 PS PS