In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
FZS FI V4 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs fi v4
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS