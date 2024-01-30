Saved Articles

Yamaha FZS FI V4 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

FZS FI V4 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 Fzs-fi v3
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.29 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc149 cc
Power12.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-discWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant mesh, 5-speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,8851,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,28,9001,21,700
RTO
10,3129,712
Insurance
3,6737,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0712,977

