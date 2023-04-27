HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Engine Maintenance Tips For Car Owners | All Things Auto

Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto

Here’s a good analogy to get started. An engine is like the heart of a car. Just like you need to have a healthy heart to stay fit and in shape, your car, too, needs a smooth-running engine to keep running fine. An engine must be in perfect shape for a vehicle to function efficiently, which can be ensured by following some necessary yet simple steps. This video will take you through the top tips to keep your engine well-maintained.
By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 15:19 PM
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 15:19 PM IST
