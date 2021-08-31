HT Auto
TVS Raider vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹77,500*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
124.8 cc149 cc
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet-Multi plate typeWet, multi-disc
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Bore
53.5 mm57.3 mm
Stroke
55.5 mm57.9 mm
Compression Ratio
10.3:19.6 : 1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,4571,22,926
Ex-Showroom Price
89,0891,04,700
RTO
8,6278,909
Insurance
5,7416,617
Accessories Charges
02,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2232,642

