In 2026 TVS Raider or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Raider vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison