Yamaha Motor to enter Formula E, pledges carbon neutrality mission

By: ANI
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2024, 18:58 PM
Yamaha
Yamaha Motor, a leading Japanese company, has pledged its support for Carbon Neutral 2050 within the Formula E World Championship arena. In a strategic move in March, Yamaha forged a partnership with Lola Cars in the UK to collaboratively develop and supply powertrains for Formula E.

The primary aim of this partnership is to design and deliver powertrains, encompassing crucial components such as engines, shafts, and transmissions, essential for generating locomotive power.

By concentrating on the development of more efficient and environmental friendly powertrains for Formula E vehicles, Yamaha is actively contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in motorsports and the advancement of cleaner energy technologies.

An engineer from Yamaha elaborated on the significance of this collaboration, emphasising its role in driving innovation towards a sustainable future in racing.

Also Read : Formula E could return to India as soon as 2025: Co-Founder Alberto Longo

Heiji Maruyama of Yamaha Motor said, “In cooperation with Lola, we will develop an electric powertrain, and Lola will participate in Formula E starting in 2025 and aim to supply it to the team by developing a car body package with that power unit." Yamaha's UK partner, Lola Cars, emphasised the significance of this collaboration.

In response, Mark Preston of Lola Cars said, “We look forward to continuing that success with Yamaha, which has such a rich racing heritage and experience of running at the highest levels of motorsport, winning multiple world championships, It's exciting to partner on their journey towards electrification and sustainable motorsport to bring racing technology to the road." The Formula E organisers express deep gratitude for their active involvement.

Following, Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E Holdings, said, "We believe that the journey to decarbonise road transport is through battery electric vehicles. And I firmly believe that some of the technology that will come out of this partnership between Lola and Yamaha will benefit society."

Yamaha Motor's decision to leverage its electric motor technology for Formula 1 racing marks a significant milestone. This strategic move not only mirrors the escalating trend toward electrification in the automotive sector but also underscores the company's steadfast dedication to innovation and sustainability.

Later on, Heiji Maruyama of Yamaha Motor stated, “Yamaha Motor aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Through Formula E, we will passionately challenge the development of the world's highest energy management system." The Formula E race held in Tokyo at the end of March marked a significant milestone in Japan's journey towards embracing clean energy.

